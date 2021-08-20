Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.81

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $11,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $12,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

