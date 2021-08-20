Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

