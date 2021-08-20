Martin J. Curran Sells 28,419 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 486,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

