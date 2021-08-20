MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $148,880.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,348,906 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

