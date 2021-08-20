Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

