MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $730,192.59 and $92,974.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,915.66 or 1.00092844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.43 or 0.00960569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00470026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00353648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004448 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.