MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $728,566.42 and approximately $100,852.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

