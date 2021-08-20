Maxcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $69.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $481,664.58 and approximately $69.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,004.13 or 0.99979303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.00963654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.83 or 0.00466858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00353139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00072777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

