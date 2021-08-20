Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $64,009.16 and approximately $30.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,860,150 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

