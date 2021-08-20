MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $10,633.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

