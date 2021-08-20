MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.79

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.