Meme Trading Up 36.7% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $623.98 or 0.01274578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00466071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003539 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

