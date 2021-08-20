MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,759.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,594.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,199.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

