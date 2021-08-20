Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $434,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

