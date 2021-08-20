Meridian Network Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $181,521.58 and $1,502.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00390104 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.00916983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

