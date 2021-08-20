Merit Medical Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,921% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 250,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

