Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.90. Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1,187 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79.

