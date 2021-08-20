Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $22.02

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $20.85. Merus shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

