Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Acquires A$1,384,783.84 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) insider Jeff Adams acquired 331,288 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.18 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,384,783.84 ($989,131.31).

Jeff Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metcash alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Adams 212,393 shares of Metcash stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.