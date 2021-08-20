Methanex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 371 call options.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

