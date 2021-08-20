Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.32

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.32 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.28). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 295,325 shares trading hands.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.32. The stock has a market cap of £173.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

