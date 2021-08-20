Metro Bank (MBNKF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2021 – Metro Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Metro Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Metro Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Metro Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Metro Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Metro Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Metro Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Metro Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Metro Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. "

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

