Metronome (MET) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Metronome has a market cap of $54.00 million and $80,859.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00009143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,318,262 coins and its circulating supply is 12,031,888 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.