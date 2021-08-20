MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MGE Energy traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 106,090.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,551,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 44.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

