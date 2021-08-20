Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $746,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $297.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

