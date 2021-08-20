Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $297.47. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

