Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MPB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 35,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,118. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 299,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,795,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,955,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

