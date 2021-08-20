MiL.k Hits Market Cap of $90.04 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $90.04 million and $26.40 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

