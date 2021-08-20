Millennium Management LLC Acquires 50,246 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.