Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

