Millennium Management LLC Buys 15,004 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Silicom worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

