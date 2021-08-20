Millennium Management LLC Buys 25,411 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

