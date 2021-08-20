Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,645,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,346,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,300,000.

EVOJU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

