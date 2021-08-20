Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,506 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

