Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

