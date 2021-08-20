Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Altus Midstream worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

