Millennium Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

