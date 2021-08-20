Millennium Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,724,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $170.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

