Millennium Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Strattec Security worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1,798.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $83,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock worth $272,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

