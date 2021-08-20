Millennium Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,495 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

