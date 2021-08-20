Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Mallard Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,392,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 851,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

MACU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.