Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,128 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MANH opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.