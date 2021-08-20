Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 979.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

