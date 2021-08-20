Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INKAU. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000.

OTCMKTS INKAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

