Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 254,664 Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Energous as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,761.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,877 shares of company stock worth $408,718. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WATT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

