Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONXU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CONX by 581.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in CONX by 0.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Shares of CONXU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

