Millennium Management LLC Sells 118,882 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NSIT stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.96. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.