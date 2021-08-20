Millennium Management LLC Sells 164,200 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIIAU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 80.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of VIIAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

