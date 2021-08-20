Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,002 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $577.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $583.19. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

