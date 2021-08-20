Millennium Management LLC Sells 322,309 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of LiveXLive Media worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,700. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX opened at $2.83 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

